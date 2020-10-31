1 of 10
Herman Termeer, 54, stands on the roof of his home as the Blue Ridge Fire burns along the hillside Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Chino Hills, Calif. Facing extreme wildfire conditions this week that included hurricane-level winds, the main utility in Northern California cut power to nearly 1 million people while its counterpart in Southern California pulled the plug on just 30 customers to prevent power lines and other electrical equipment from sparking a blaze.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 10
President Donald Trump and Amy Coney Barrett stand on the Blue Room Balcony after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the Constitutional Oath to her on the South Lawn of the White House White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Barrett was confirmed to be a Supreme Court justice by the Senate earlier in the evening.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 10
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Capital Region International Airport, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Lansing, Michigan.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 10
Melanie Luther embraces her two daughters Julie and Alex after reuniting with them and her husband Bryan Luther after all three were stranded in Estes Park when the city was evacuated due to the East Troublesome Fire, now the second largest in Colorado history, at The Dam Store along U.S. Highway 34 near Loveland, Colo., on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 10
A masked woman holds a Winnie the Pooh inflatable balloon inside the Paris subway on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Some doctors expressed relief but business owners despaired as France prepared to shut down again for a month to try to put the brakes on the fast-moving coronavirus.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 10
A medical worker talks to a sick woman in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Heavy fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh continued Thursday with Armenia and Azerbaijan trading blame for new attacks, hostilities that raised the threat of Turkey and Russia being drawn into the conflict.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 10
An air tanker drops retardant on the Olinda Fire in Anderson, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. The blaze was one of four fires burning near Redding that firefighters scrambled to stop as high winds buffeted Northern California.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 10
Artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg stands among thousands of white flags planted in remembrance of Americans who have died of COVID-19, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, near Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in Washington. Firstenberg's temporary art installation, called "In America, How Could This Happen," will include an estimated 240,000 flags when completed.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 10
Police carry out an eviction at a squatters camp in Guernica, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A court ordered the eviction of families who are squatting here since July, but the families say they have nowhere to go amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 10
Nurses comfort a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at the Joseph Imbert Hospital Center in Arles, southern France, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Many French doctors are urging a new nationwide lockdown, noting that 58% of the country's intensive care units are now occupied by COVID patients, and medical staff are under increasing strain.
Image Credit: AP