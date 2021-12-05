Fujairah: Fujairah Municipality has signed an agreement with Emirates Parkings regarding the management of vehicle impound yards.
The agreement was signed at Fujairah Municipality by Mohammad Al Afkham, Director-General of Fujairah Municipality, and Abdullah Matar Al Mannai, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Parkings, in the presence of representatives from the two sides.
Under the agreement, Fujairah Municipality shall grant Emirates Parkings the concession to invest, rehabilitate, and manage impoundment yards, perform vehicle towing and confiscation management services, in line with the technical conditions set out in the agreement.
Al Afkham said: “The agreement comes in line with the efforts made by Fujairah Municipality to support the civilizational development in the emirate and make quantum leaps in the fields of environment, health, investment, public utilities and services. This would help achieve the prosperity of the emirate and translate its vision and development plan so as to realise the targeted comprehensive plan.”
Al Mannai said: “Emirates Parkings is the UAE’s first organisation to develop a modern system that makes it easier for government agencies and customers to process vehicle impoundment. Our impoundment yards are fully equipped with electronic devices, software and smart systems, as well as 24/7 manned security operation and CCTV systems, while vehicles are insured against fire and theft.”
Al Mannai added: “In managing its operations, the company is also keen to achieve speed and readiness factors in transporting vehicles in 24/7, in addition to reaching the location of the vehicle required to be impounded within a maximum period of 60 minutes.”
Emirates Parkings currently operates in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, with plans to expand its services to cover more locations.