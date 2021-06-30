Dubai: Four people were injured in two traffic accidents in Dubai on Wednesday due to speeding and not paying attention to the road.
According to Colonel Jumaa Bin Suwaidan, Deputy Director of Traffic Department in Dubai Police, the first accident occurred at 2:40am on Sheikh Zayed road towards Sharjah between a motorbike and a vehicle.
The motorcyclist sustained moderate injuries and was transferred to hospital for treatment.
The second accident took place between two vehicles on 11am on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Sharjah.
Crash details
“Due to speeding and not paying attention to the road, a Honda crashed into a Pajero. The vehicle swerved off the road and hit the road barrier. Three people sustained between moderate to severe injuries,” said Col Bin Suwaidan.
The two cars were damaged and the three people transferred to hospital for treatment.
Dubai Police urged motorists to pay attention to the road and not be distracted.