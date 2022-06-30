Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday issued a federal decree closing the third ordinary session of the 17th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council (FNC).
Federal Decree No. 74 for 2022 was issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed on the conclusion of the third ordinary session of the 17th legislative chapter of FNC following its 16th closing session that was held on Wednesday.
FNC Speaker Saqr Ghobash expressed his profound appreciation and gratitude to the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as well as Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates for their unwavering support for FNC as the country’s legislative authority.