Some flights were diverted to Ras Khaimah after drone activity near Sharjah Airport

A view of Sharjah airport Image Credit: AHMED RAMZAN/GULFNEWS ARCHIVE

Dubai: Flights were diverted away from Sharjah International Airport on Thursday morning due to suspected drone activity in the area.

Six Air Arabia flights bound for Sharjah were diverted, the diversions happened between 7am and 9am but they departed for Sharjah a short time after they arrived in Ras Al Khaimah.

The operations were back to normal in Sharjah a short time later.

One passenger took to twitter saying that Pilot of her flight announced that drone activity was behind the closure of Sharjah airport airspace

“Pilot said Sharjah airport airspace has just reopened after drone activity. He said 8 flights were diverted to Ras al-Khaimah-don’t know about other Emirates. Dubai airport shutdown briefly in Sept also due to drone activity. Even a small drone is V. dangerous if it hits a plane," she tweeted.

Anyone found operating a drone without a licence in the UAE or any restricted airspace can be hit with a Dh20,000 fine. The devices cannot be flown within 5 kilometres of an airport.

In September Dubai International Airport arrivals were briefly disrupted at also due to suspected drone activity. Flights back then were diverted to Dubai World Central and Sharjah International Airport.