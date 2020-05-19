The residents had been provided alternate accommodation after May 5 fire

Abbco Tower after the fire Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News

Sharjah: Dozens of Abbco Tower residents who do not have a official tenancy contract were on Tuesday asked to vacate the alternate accommodation they were provided at a hotel after the tower was hit by a fire earlier this month.

A massive fire broke out in the multi-storey residential tower in Al Nahda on May 5, following which the resiudents had to be evacuated.

Residents were evacuated from the building after the fire on May 5 Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News

One of the tenants, Ahmad, told Gulf News that he had stepped out of the hotel on some work but when he came back, he was informed that he should vacate his room as he did not possess a tenancy contract.

“Where shall I go now? I wish we had been informed earlier, I do not have any money on me,” he said.

Gulf News has learnt that there were many such tenants at the tower, sharing spaces in violation of rules.

Sharjah Police is still working on the issue to separate those with and without tenancy contracts.

Sharjah Charity International (SCI) had housed 650 residents of the fire-hit Abbco Tower at hotels, upon the directives of His Highness Shaikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, CEO of SCI, told Gulf News, “Sharjah Charity International lent a helping hand to all category of tenants in Abbco Tower regardless of their status.”

He said besides accommodation and meals, some of them had even been given money to buy clothes.

Meanwhile, tenants of Abbco Tower, whose flats were not affected by the fire, will soon be able to return to their apartments after safety evaluations and clean-up operations are completed.

Sharjah Police said, “Out of 333 apartments, 233 are still closed and will be opened in the presence of their owners, 100 have been inspected and of them, 26 are completely destroyed, 34 affected by water and smoke and 40 have had their doors damaged.”