National Ambulance, Sharjah Police and firefighters at the site of the fire Image Credit: National Ambulance
Sharjah: A fire erupted in a residential building in Sharjah in Al Majaz area on Thursday.

Sharjah Police, firefighters and ambulances rushed to the site to extinguish the fire.

Two people sustained minor burns and were treated on-site before being transferred to hospital.

Firefighters have put out the blaze.

Residents in the building have been evacuated.

More to follow..