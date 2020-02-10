Dubai: Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out on a workers’ bus in Dubai on Monday morning, an official said.
Dubai Civil Defence received a report about an empty bus catching fire at 7:40am which had been parked in a sandy square behind the “Address” tower area.
“Firefighters from Union fire station controlled the fire within five minutes. Nobody was injured,” a Civil Defence spokesperson said.
An investigation is being carried out by Dubai Police fire experts to determine the reason behind the fire.