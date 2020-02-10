Bus was empty, parked in a sand lot and no injuries were reported

Dubai Civil Defence crews - picture for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Dubai Civil Defence

Dubai: Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out on a workers’ bus in Dubai on Monday morning, an official said.

Dubai Civil Defence received a report about an empty bus catching fire at 7:40am which had been parked in a sandy square behind the “Address” tower area.

“Firefighters from Union fire station controlled the fire within five minutes. Nobody was injured,” a Civil Defence spokesperson said.