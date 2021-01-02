Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police, in the presence of representatives of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, participated in the opening of the remaining part of the Emirates Road extending from Suhaila area to Sheikh Khalifa Specialist Hospital, with the exception of some exits that are still under maintenance.
The inauguration took place in the presence of Brigadier General Ahmad Al Sum Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department, Engineer Rashid Ali Al Muhairi, Director of the Northern Region, Engineer Mohammad Hassan Al Shanasi, Director of Emergencies and Crises at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Traffic Engineering Officers, in addition to a number of Traffic and Patrol Department officers and personnel, and a number of those in charge of the project and the implementing company.
Brigadier General Al Naqbi stated that all traffic guiding signs have been installed on the street. The road is 7 kilometres long and has three lanes in each direction.
The road will constitute a qualitative addition to be added to road network in Ras Al Khaimah, and a number of mobile radars will be activated to control road safety so that fixed radars are installed in the near future. He also called on road users to adhere to the specified speeds on the road and adhere to the guide signs to preserve their safety.
He also stressed the importance of the existing cooperation between the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police and its strategic partners from various ministries and local government agencies that work within a single system aimed at achieving a comprehensive and integrated national agenda.