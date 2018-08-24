Al Ain: A Filipina woman died in road accident in Al Ain, on Thursday.

The 34-year-old was struck by a vehicle from behind, when she stepped out of her car to check one of its tyres that had burst, according to a statement from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in Manila. The victim, a sales executive, was on Dubai-Al Ain Road when the accident occurred.

The driver of the other vehicle is in police custody.

The DFA extended its condolences to the family of the victim from Abra, a province in north Luzon of the Philippines.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, Hjayceelyn Quintana, who recently assumed office after arriving last week, was able to speak to the victim’s cousin in the UAE to convey the embassy’s condolences.

She assured the victim’s next of kin that the embassy would extend its full assistance in repatriating the remains and deal with any legal issue arising from this tragic incident.

Vice Consul Von Ryan Pangwi, head of the Assistance-To-Nationals Section at the embassy, said the victim is a documented worker based in Dubai. Pangwi declined to reveal her identity, in order to protect her privacy and that of her family in the Philippines, who are yet to be notified.

“We cannot release any more information as of now, as the case is under police investigation. We have advised the victim’s cousin to come to the embassy on Sunday so we can provide the assistance necessary to repatriate the victim’s remains. We will also provide legal assistance should the family need it,” Pangwi told Gulf News.