Abu Dhabi: The sixth edition of Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy (FBMA) International Show Jumping Cup came to a successful conclusion at the Al Forsan International Sports Resort on Saturday.
The event — held under the patronage of Her Highness Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation and Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood — was organised by the FBMA, under the guidance of Shaikha Fatima Bint Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the FBMA, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Ladies Club, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation (UAEERF) and the International Equestrian Federation (FEI).
Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, awarded the winning riders from the CISL2 category as Leila Malki took gold, Danish rider Tina Lund took silver and Maria Gonzalez Iaguillo won the bronze. Maitha Mohammad Al Hajri was in close fourth position. The final Grand Prix race was clinched by American Alice Clero, while Norway’s Anita Sande claimed the silver medal and Brit Georgia Tame took bronze.
Clero chalked up two great times in the shape of 80.25 and 38.83. Sande in second place with 81.27 and 39.09, while Brit Tame timed in at 80.08 and 39.42.
Shaikh Nahyan said: “Without the constant support of Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak and the continuous follow-up by Shaikha Fatima Bint Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, this event would not be possible.
“This exceptional tournament is the result of a series of successes and developments year after year, in a spectacle that highlights the world-class quality of sports that Abu Dhabi enjoys as an international capital for such events.”
Shaikha Fatima Bint Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed her pride for the outstanding participation of Emirati riders in this year’s edition, saying: “The FBMA International Show Jumping Cup 2019 has witnessed an increase in participation, in addition to a spectacular performance by Emirati riders, which is a culmination of our long-standing efforts to foster Abu Dhabi’s position as an international destination for major sports events, as well as encourage women to flourish in sports and achieve their potential.
“The event has surpassed all expectations once again, and we truly admire the continuous efforts and persistence of all participating riders from the UAE; they contribute to promoting Abu Dhabi as a leading sports destination across the world. The Academy would like to thank all of the riders, from the UAE and around the world, who gave competed with passion and fairness. We are also grateful to the sponsors who have helped make the sixth edition of this special event a great success. From all of us here at FBMA, we’re already looking forward to next year’s Cup, as we enable our community to engage with another world-class sporting event.”