Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed touring Rwanda Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai Image Credit: @DXBMediaOffice/Twitter

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, toured the pavilions of Rwanda and Côte d’Ivoire at Expo 2020 Dubai as part of a series of visits to country pavilions at the global event.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Hamdan was welcomed by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai. Sheikh Hamdan said: “Expo 2020 Dubai provides a global platform for countries to not only showcase their futuristic innovations and solutions aimed at shaping a brighter future but also build bridges of cooperation with each other.”

He praised the participation of the African nations in the Expo, which he said reflects the rapid progress they have made in various sectors and spheres of life. Expo provides African nations an opportunity to highlight to an international audience their efforts to harness technology and innovation to maximise benefits from their natural resources.

‘Remarkable Rwanda’

The Rwanda Pavilion, located in Opportunity District, and held under the theme ‘Remarkable Rwanda’, takes visitors on a journey through time to discover stories of culture and heritage, and gain insights into the remarkable pace at which the nation has grown. Visitors can see pre-colonial Rwanda in a journey through a space inspired by the ‘King’s Palace’, go on a virtual Gorilla trekking experience in which they can learn about the country’s conservation efforts and taste home-grown coffee at Café Rwanda.

‘The Path to a New Africa’

Sheikh Hamdan visiting Côte d’Ivoire Pavilion Image Credit: @DXBMediaOffice/Twitter