DUBAI: The Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs has approved a new decision to immediately develop exemplary residential neighbourhoods in Al Mizhar, Al Khawaneej 2, Al Barsha and Hatta.

In addition to providing more than 500 business opportunities for residents of these neighborhoods, the new development programme will provide facilities that will make such neighborhoods the most beautiful and best in the region.

During its first meet, the committee ordered competent authorities to develop a comprehensive electronic platform to provide services to citizens in Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Council, chaired the first meeting of the Higher Committee, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan approved an increase in the financial support for limited-income citizens by 58 per cent compared to 2021, to reach Dh438 million. The amount will be distributed to the beneficiaries registered with the Community Development Authority (CDA), as well as new beneficiaries.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the priority of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid is to provide the best quality of life for our citizens, the best environment to raise our families, and the best economic opportunities for our youth.

Sheikh Hamdan added: “The Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs will submit within 60 days, a comprehensive vision for the social sector to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai. Our social sector is a priority during the coming period.”

He called on all government entities to focus on this vital sector, urging all economic and commercial activities to participate in its development. "The social sector is the most important sector during the coming period. All government entities should focus on this vital sector. I call on all economic and commercial activities to participate in developing it,” he added.

Sheikh Hamdan further said: “My brother Sheikh Maktoum and I have a mission entrusted to us by Mohammed bin Rashid ... Emiratis are our priority."

During the meeting, Dubai Crown Prince approved a 42 per cent increase in financial benefits for low-income citizens this year, to reach a total of about Dh394 million.

According to the additional needs of the families, the increase ranges from 20 per cent to 67 per cent, depending on the situation. The aim is to support more families with senior citizen providers, widows and divorced females.

As for families that have a young provider able to work in the age group of under 40 years, sums have been allocated for their inclusion in the Dubai Financial Empowerment Program with the aim of supporting their financial independence.

The committee, during its meeting, approved seven aspects of work, with the participation of 10 government entities, in addition to a comprehensive plan for the social sector within two months. Also, an integrated platform will be developed, which will be dedicated to all services provided to citizens in Dubai.