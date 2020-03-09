Companies can collaborate from any device, location and network in the country Image Credit: Stock Image

Dubai: Etisalat on Monday announced that it will provide free access for three months to businesses for using its online collaboration platform - Etisalat CloudTalk Meeting - to help companies maintain business continuity by providing a secure platform to collaborate from any device, location, and network in the country.

Business operations can remain uninterrupted with Cloudtalk’s unlimited video conferencing and online collaboration sessions without any additional fee for this service. The platform provides state-of-the-art features for meetings and collaborations that help in boosting business productivity and contributes to an elevated user experience.

Etisalat CloudTalk Meeting participants can use any computer with a browser, mobile phone and tablet, or simply dial a toll-free number from any phone to join the conference. Users will be able to collaborate and communicate using advanced features like video chat, instant messaging, group chats, draw schemas, use the whiteboard, and much more with Etisalat CloudTalk Meeting.