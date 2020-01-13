Flooded road in Dubai after the rain. Picture used for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Two people who were about to drown due to heavy rains and high-level of water were rescued by Dubai Police last Saturday, according to an Arabic newspaper.

In two separate incidents, the Command and Control Centre at Dubai Police received a report at 4pm about an Emirati woman stuck in the middle of high-level of rainwater at Dubai Festival City Tunnel.

Al Rashidiya Police Station immediately dispatched patrols to assist the woman who was in a severe panic. The policemen tried to open the vehicle doors but to no avail, so they had to take her out of the window and move her to the rooftop of the vehicle to ensure her safety.

Brigadier Saeed Hamad Bin Sulaiman Al Malik, Director of Al Rashidiya Police Station, said: “Due to heavy rains and increasing level of water, the policemen stayed with the Emirati women waiting for rescue teams who successfully took her of the tunnel once they reached.”

In another incident, Brigadier Al Malik said that while the police were patrolling the Global Village area, they spotted a vehicle stuck in the middle of rainwaters with a man (of Asian nationality) inside the car. The vehicle was not able to move out of the water and immediately policemen rushed to help the man and took him out of the widow.

Al Malik affirmed that the speedy response of the police patrol and their professionalism in dealing with the two incidents contributed to saving the Emirati woman and the Asian man, stressing that Dubai Police is always ready to handle emergency cases 24 hours a day and in the shortest possible time.

He called on the public to call 999 in the event of an emergency, and to describe their whereabouts accurately and clearly in order to quickly respond to their request.