Activities during The Earth Hour 2019 at the Marasi Marina in Business Bay, Dubai. Photo: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News Image Credit:

Dubai: If you switched off non-essential lights and appliances in your home or business for 60 minutes during Earth Hour last night, you contributed to the recorded savings of 267 megawatts (MW) of electricity in Dubai for that hour.

Your efforts combined with that of the public sector led by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) and non-government organisations led by Emirates Nature-WWF, as well as the private sector and individual homes, resulted in such significant energy savings equivalent to a reduction of 114 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions in the atmosphere.

Dewa released the energy savings after Earth Hour and these results underline the importance of everyone’s contribution to protect the environment and reduce the emirate’s carbon footprint. The UAE’s landmarks, tourist and government buildings also took part in the event by turning off their lights for an hour.

“The significant results achieved by Dubai this year emphasise the important role society members can play in rationalising energy consumption and reducing the carbon footprint to protect the environment and natural resources, as well as contribute to sustainable development,” said Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa.

To calculate the energy savings, Dewa said it subtracts the peak energy use before and the drop in energy use during Earth Hour.

For the fourth consecutive year, Dewa offset the carbon emissions resulting from Earth Hour 2019 activities, with Certified Emission Reductions credits from its projects. This will be based on the Kyoto Protocol of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Since participating in Earth Hour in 2008, Dubai has saved 2,652MW energy accumulated in just 12 hours over the past 12 years. This is equivalent to preventing 1,132 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions from entering the atmosphere.