“Dolphins, whales, turtles, and many other marine species, as well as terrestrial animals such as cows, dogs, sheep, tortoises, birds and other animals have all been hurt or killed by balloons. The animal is usually killed from the balloon blocking its digestive tract, leaving them unable to take in any more food. It slowly starves them to death. The animals can also become entangled in the balloon and its ribbon making the animal unable to move or eat,” Banks said.