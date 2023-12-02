Here's the Day 3 coverage from the world's biggest climate event

$250 million pledged towards newly formed Oceans Resilience and Climate Alliance

Today at COP28, a coalition named Ocean Resilience and Climate Alliance (ORCA) was unveiled at the Blue Zone’s Ocean Pavilion. Leaders, including US special climate envoy John Kerry and Bloomberg Philanthropies CEO Patti Harris, announced the alliance with an initial pledge exceeding $250 million. Partners like Ballmer Group, Bloomberg Philanthropies, and others aim to advance ocean-based solutions for climate change.

During the World Climate Action Summit, Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak emphasized the importance of ocean solutions. French President Emmanuel Macron said the coalition's role in driving progress for our planet, aligning with the upcoming Third UN Ocean Conference in June 2025.

“In June 2025, France, together with Costa Rica, will be hosting the Third UN Ocean Conference in Nice. We will need concrete solutions and commitments to enhance the power of our ocean to fight climate change,” he said. “This new coalition serves as a testament to the collective strength achieved when we unite, mobilising the necessary funding to support on-the-ground actions and drive progress for our ocean and planet,” said Macron.

UAE pledges $100 million to support global flaring and methane reduction partnership

"This summit (COP28) must send the most powerful signal to all parties to fast-track the elimination of all non-CO2 gases," said Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President.

UAE to co-fund Industrial Transition Accelerator

The UAE and Bloomberg Philanthropies will co-fund a new initiative called the Industrial Transition Accelerator (ITA) that was launched at COP28 on Friday.

“Its goal is to drive more capital to technology that can help to decarbonise heavy industry, including promising new energy sources like green hydrogen. It will also help companies develop plans to cut carbon emissions, and help develop policies that support and incentivize those cuts. It brings together a great group of partners including UN Climate Change, the International Energy Agency, Mission Possible partnership, RMI (Rocky Mountain Institute), and the Energy Transition Commission,” announced Michael R. Bloomberg, UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions and Founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies.

US announces $568m in concessional lending for clean energy

The US announced $568m in concessional lending for clean energy manufacturing, at the Energy segment of the World Climate Action Summit at COP28. “Today, I am proud to announce that the United States is launching a new partnership to help build clean energy supply chains around the globe. We are also announcing $568 million in concessional lending as part of this partnership to help drive investment in clean energy manufacturing,” US Vice President Kamala Harris announced.

UN chief proposes Climate Solidarity Pact

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres proposed a Climate Solidarity Pact where big emitters make extra efforts to cut emissions, and developed countries mobilise resources to help emerging economies rein in emissions.

Admitting that climate challenges keep growing, he told the G77 and China Leaders Summit that crushing debt burdens hamper efforts of many countries to reduce emissions and protect people from extreme weather, creating a paradox.

To overcome that, the Global Stocktake must create the conditions for increased climate ambition in 2025 and beyond, Guterres said, adding that it requires action in three areas.

“Developed countries must clarify the delivery of the $100 billion commitment. We need also to see a clear plan to double adaptation finance to $40 billion a year by 2025. The international financial system must provide an effective debt-relief mechanism,” Guterres said.

Stressing the need to reduce emissions drastically, he said, “We need a just, fair and equitable transition from fossil fuels to renewables. COP28 must commit countries to triple renewables capacity, double energy efficiency, and bring clean energy to all, by 2030.”

Guterres also called on COP to strengthen international cooperation on climate. “We need collaboration between governments, and between countries and companies: to align all critical emitting sectors with 1.5 degrees; to put a fair price on carbon; to protect everyone on earth with an effective early warning system, and to support the global transition to net zero by 2050,” he added.

117 countries take Global Renewables and Energy Efficiency Pledge

COP28 President Dr Sultan Al Jaber announced a Global Renewables and Energy Efficiency Pledge at COP28 today. It seeks to triple global installed renewable power generation capacity and double energy efficiency improvements by 2030 to keep 1.5°C within reach.

“117 countries have endorsed the pledge and I am here to capitalise on this opportunity to be loud and clear about my continued persistence of asking all parties to join,” said Dr Al Jaber.

The signatories have committed to working together to triple the world’s current renewable energy generation capacity to at least 11,000 GW by 2030, taking into consideration different starting points and national circumstances. They also commit to work together to collectively double the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements from around 2% to more than 4% every year until 2030. The pledge looks to drive transformational change through effective policymaking, planning, and major investment decisions.

COP28 unveils Global Decarbonisation Accelerator

At the World Climate Action Summit today Dr Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President, unveiled the Global Decarbonisation Accelerator (GDA), a series of landmark initiatives designed to speed up the energy transition and drastically reduce global emissions.

The GDA is focused on three key pillars:

1. Rapidly scaling the energy system of tomorrow

2. Decarbonising the energy system of today

3. Targeting methane and other non-CO2 greenhouse gases.

It is a comprehensive plan for system wide change, addressing the demand and the supply of energy at the same time.

Revealed: Signatories to Oil and Gas Decarbonisation Charter

National Oil Companies: ADNOC, Bapco Energies, Ecopetrol, EGAS, Equinor, GOGC, INPEX Corporation, KazMunaiGas, Mari Petroleum, Namcor, National Oil Company of Libya, Nilepet, NNPC, OGDC, OMV, ONGC, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Pertamina, Petoro, Petrobras, Petroleum Development Oman, Petronas, PTTEP, Saudi Aramco, SNOC, SOCAR, Sonangol, Uzbekneftegaz, ZhenHua Oil, YPF.

Integrated Oil and Gas Companies: Azule Energy, BP, Cepsa, COSMO Energy, Crescent Petroleum, Dolphin Energy Limited, Energean Oil & Gas, Eni, EQT Corporation, Exxonmobil, ITOCHU, LUKOIL, Mitsui & Co, Oando plc, Occidental Petroleum, Puma Energy (Trafigura), Repsol, Shell, TotalEnergies, Woodside Energy Group.

UAE pledges $150 million for water security

The UAE has pledged $150 million in new funding for water security solutions in fragile and vulnerable communities.

UAE, Saudi launch landmark Oil and Gas Decarbonisation Charter

The COP28 Presidency and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today launched the landmark Oil and Gas Decarbonisation Charter (OGDC), a global industry Charter dedicated to speeding up climate action and achieving high-scale impact across the oil and gas sectors.

To date, 50 companies, representing more than 40 percent of global oil production have signed on to the OGDC, with National Oil Companies representing over 60 percent of signatories – the largest-ever number of NOCs to commit to a decarbonisation initiative.

COP28 President Dr Sultan Al Jaber said, “The launch of the OGDC is a great first step — and whilst many national oil companies have adopted net-zero 2050 targets for the first time, I know that they and others, can and need to do more. We need the entire industry to keep 1.5C within reach and set even stronger ambitions for decarbonisation.”

US announces $3 billion contribution for Green Climate Fund

At the UN climate summit in Dubai, Vice President Kamala Harris announced a $3 billion contribution from the United States to the Green Climate Fund, the largest global fund dedicated to climate action, established in 2010 and already boasting over $20 billion in pledges.

This commitment is an additional contribution to the $2 billion previously delivered by the United States. Leading the US delegation at COP28 in lieu of President Joe Biden, Harris is joined by climate envoy John Kerry and numerous senior officials.

I am proud to announce a new $3 billion pledge to the Green Climate Fund, which helps developing countries invest in resilience, clean energy and nature- based solutions, said the American Vice President. "Today, we are demonstrating through action how the world can and must meet this crisis," she added.

"There is still so much more work to do. And continued progress will not be possible without a fight. Around the world there are those who seek to slow or stop our progress. Leaders who deny climate science, delay climate action and spread misinformation."

"Corporations that greenwash climate inaction and lobby for billions of dollars in fossil fuel subsidies in the face of their resistance. And in the context of this moment, we must do more in order to keep our critical 1.5 degrees Celsius goal within reach. We must have the ambition to meet this moment to accelerate our ongoing work, increase our investments and lead with courage and conviction."

UAE, UN discuss crimes affecting environment

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met with Ghada Wali, the Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, on the sidelines of COP28 today. The discussions encompassed various topics focused on bolstering international efforts in the environmental realm and the crucial role of law enforcement agencies in mitigating potential risks associated with climate change-related crimes.

Emphasis was placed on the significance of the ongoing Conference of the Parties in the implementation of the Paris Agreement and the attainment of societal goals aimed at constructing safer. The meeting also discussed mechanisms for developing joint efforts to raise ambitions and achieve climate goals, including reducing the impacts of climate change, by addressing crimes affecting the environment. The meeting also affirmed the need to address and respond quickly to illegal activities affecting the planet.

In pics: Delegates attend COP-28 on the third day

Sri Lanka seeks linking of debt relief and climate mitigation

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe called for linking climate mitigation with economic resources.

He told the G77 and China Leaders Summit at COP28 that debt relief is the biggest issue many countries face. “It’s not possible to deal with climate crisis when they are facing debt relief. And there’s no specific references on debt in COP,” he said.

Wickremesinghe was unhappy with the Loss and Damage Fund, saying the arrangements only refer to voluntary contributions but no commitment from developing countries. “There have only been token contributions. It would have been credible if a few billions were committed. So there’s a question mark over the Loss and Damage Fund, he said, asking, “Are we going to see eco-colonialism?

Insisting that there should be specific references on who will pay and how they will pay, Wickremesinghe said debt relief should be linked to climate mitigation, or else we will see the rise of a new colonialism.

UAE announces nature partnership with Brazil

The UAE, the COP28 Presidency, announced a nature-focused partnership with Brazil, the COP30 Presidency. “Our cooperation will deepen over the next two years as we commence a partnership, focusing on enhancing the role of nature in climate action,” said Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28, who is also the president of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and COP28 President Dr Sultan Al Jaber, who represented the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, joined hands to celebrate the announcement and take a commemorative photo along with other dignitaries.

UAE announces $100m grant for Ghana

COP28 launched a new initiative called the Nature Finance Hub led by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Through this hub, ADB will launch a catalytic commitment of $1 billion towards nature-based solutions. ADB has partnered with Saudi Arabia, France the OPEC Fund and the Global Climate Fund. The partners will mobilise and leverage private capital for nature with a focus on the Asia Pacific region. “I'm incredibly pleased and also honoured to say that my country on its National Day will also be happy to partner and join by announcing a grant finance of $100 million with the first tranche being supported towards Ghana and forest conservation,” said Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28, who is also the president of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)

Al Jaber vows to work with G77 for climate action

COP28 President Dr Sultan Al Jaber pledged to leave no stone unturned to deliver the outcomes of the UN Climate Summit in Dubai.

Addressing the G77 and China Leaders Summit, Al Jaber said: I will give everything to deliver what the world really needs. But I need your help. I need you to step up. I need you to unite, and I need you to work together.”

The COP28 president assured the summit that he will work with the G77 to ensure this is a COP of action that will deliver results for the Global South.

“I will push for action at every turn, and I will not hold anything back. That means action to restore trust across the board, and action to close the gap on every track, whether it’s mitigation, adaption and means of implementation, including finance,” he added.

Climate warning from Barbados PM: 'Death Sentence' temperatures

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, a prominent advocate for climate finance equity, issued a stark warning at COP28, characterising soaring global temperatures as a potential "death sentence for many."

Mottley emphasised the immediate need for concrete actions, particularly in regulating methane emissions, asserting that its near-term impact surpasses that of CO2. She urged accountability in the oil and gas sector, demanding companies address leaks and cease flaring. Additionally, Mottley stressed a crucial shift in attitudes toward climate funding, stressing the necessity of long-term capital to avoid compromising between people and the planet.

Marcon calls for protecting forests and oceans

French President Emmanuel Macron called on the world to protect forests and oceans as they are critical for the survival of humanity.

“We cannot separate biodiversity and climate. Nature is the best technology to capture and store CO2. We have technologies and innovations, but forest and nature are the best,” Macron said.

Applauding Norway for pioneering the protection of forests, the French president called for involving indigenous people to safeguard forests.

Macron said oceans are the best carbon sink. “So we have to monitor the seas and prevent plastics and illegal fishing from damaging our marine diversity,” he added.

US pledges $3b for Green Climate Fund at COP28

The United States has pledged $3 billion to the Green Climate Fund, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Saturday as she arrived in Dubai for the UN climate summit, according to Reuters.

The fund, with more than $20 billion in pledges, is the largest international fund dedicated to supporting climate action in developing countries.

The latest pledge would be additional to another $2 billion previously delivered by the United States.

Sources said the pledge was subject to the availability of funds.

Harris announced the pledge in advance extracts of her address to the COP28 summit.

"Today I am proud to announce we will make a new $3 billion pledge to the Green Climate Fund which helps developing countries access the capital they need to invest in resilience, clean energy, and nature-based solutions," the extracts said.

Explained: Why global stocktake is important

The first-ever global stocktake is set to conclude at COP28. It is a process for countries and stakeholders to see where they’re collectively making progress towards meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Change Agreement. The world is not on track to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and the window for meaningful change is closing. The time to act is now. Governments will decide on the global stocktake at COP28, which can be leveraged to accelerate ambition in their next round of climate action plans due in 2025.

WHO welcomes climate and health declaration

The World Health Organisation (WHO) welcomed the COP28 Declaration on Climate and Health that followed the call from countries for a strong health sector response to climate change and climate action.

With 123 countries endorsing it, it’s an unprecedented show of support for the health community.

“But this is only the beginning. We must continue with our ambition to deliver health for all,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote in a post on X.

COP28 launches financing principles

COP28 launches a new set of principles for financing climate and health solutions. “The financing principles were developed by COP28 in collaboration with the Global Fund, the Green Climate Fund, and the Rockefeller Foundation. They lay out a common understanding of what climate health investment means in practice. And what it means is that we cannot continue with business as usual. And we must reframe and relook at our entire architecture as we address this new alarming nexus. These principles have now been endorsed by more than 40 partners, including climate financiers and global health financiers as well as development banks, countries, philanthropies, and the private sector,” said Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Co-operation.

$1 billion fund for Climate and Health

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Co-operation, said: “I'm thrilled to be able to announce an aggregated $1 billion for climate and health enabled by a series of new financing commitments including by the Green Climate Fund, the Asian Development Bank Global Funds, and the Rockefeller Foundation. These initiatives will be partnering closely with countries and communities to scale up a diverse set of high-impact, nationally determined investments in climate and health. They will be investing in public health measures to protect people and communities from a wide range of climate risks to health.”

US announces landmark rule at COP28 to drastically cut methane emissions

In a pivotal move to address climate change, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) declared a final rule at COP28, significantly reducing methane and other harmful air pollutants originating from the oil and natural gas industry.

The announcement was made by EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan and President Biden’s National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi at COP28 UAE.

This rule, aligned with President Biden’s climate agenda, targets hundreds of thousands of existing sources nationwide and aims to promote cutting-edge methane detection technologies. Expected to prevent 1.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, the rule also promises substantial economic and public health benefits.

Declaration to triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050

More than 20 countries from four continents have launched the Declaration to Triple Nuclear Energy during the World Climate Action Summit at the UN COP28 Climate Conference.

The Declaration recognises the key role of nuclear energy in achieving global net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and keeping the 1.5-degree goal within reach.

Core elements of the declaration include working together to advance a goal of tripling nuclear energy capacity globally by 2050 and inviting shareholders of international financial institutions to encourage the inclusion of nuclear energy in energy lending policies.

Endorsing countries include the UAE, United States, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Ghana, Hungary, Japan, Republic of Korea, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Global Education Solutions Accelerator launched

Dubai Cares launches the first-ever Global Education Solutions Accelerator in partnership with the Agha Khan Foundation at COP28. The initiative aims to make education transformation for a sustainable future an achievable reality for every country in the world.

“The accelerator is an innovative mechanism that embodies Dubai Cares’ 16 years of hands-on experience that will help countries fast-track progress towards 2030. And in its first phase, we will take the accelerator across 10 countries, which means 2.1 billion people will benefit from both short and long-term gains of a transformed education system,” said Dr Tariq Al Gurg, CEO of Dubai Cares.

4 million Tongan students to benefit

Tonga’s Prime Minister Hu’akavemeiliku Siaosi Sovaleni thanked the Green Climate Fund for choosing his country to benefit from the $70m BRACE project to build climate-resilient schools.

“This project will help make 4 million school children safer and more resilient. It will enable them to contribute more to shaping their future and we are hoping this is just the start,” he said.

He said tropical cyclones have caused 36 per cent of damages and losses to Tonga’s GDP. Rebuilding schools is one of the key priorities in the country’s recovery

The Netherlands, Solvenia join Loss and Damage Fund

The Netherlands has announced $15 million for the Loss and Damage Fund, plus $25 million for funding arrangements. Slovenia has announced a €1.5 million commitment to the Loss and Damage Fund, helping to accelerate ambitious climate action and deliver transformational progress at COP28. “We are encouraged to see global leaders commit to climate progress and we encourage global leaders to continue this momentum to ensure a transformational COP28,” says the UAE's COP28 Presidency.

COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate and Health

The COP28 Presidency is spotlighting health for the first time in COP history. Global leaders and the health community came together today during the World Climate Action Summit to discuss the health action plan and financing priorities for climate health, ahead of the first-ever Health Day and first-ever health ministerial at a UN climate conference. Speaking at the health event during the COP28 World Climate Action Summit, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber announced that 123 countries have endorsed the COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate and Health, which seeks to increase cross-sector collaboration, reduce emissions in the health sector and increase climate-health financing.

11:43AM



$70m fund for climate-resilient schools

Green Climate Fund (GCF), the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and Save the Children launched an unprecedented $70 million investment at COP28 to build climate-resilient schools in vulnerable countries.

Launched at COP28, “Building the Climate Resilience of Children and Communities through the Education Sector (BRACE)” marks the first major investment of climate finance in the education sector.

Starting with three countries – Cambodia, South Sudan and Tonga – BRACE will increase the resilience of their education systems through retrofitting and constructing greener and more climate-adaptive schools in line with the international School Safety Framework.

Youth, education take centre stage

COP28 has brought youth and education to the centre of climate action for the first time. COP28 World Climate Actions Summit Leaders’ Event under the theme “Youth & Education - The Latent Force of Climate Action,” was held this morning. The agenda included the release of the Global Youth Statement on climate action.

11:26AM



Kamala Harris welcomed in Dubai

Biden welcomes UAE’s $30 billion Alterra Fund

American President Joe Biden issued a statement late Friday welcoming UAE’s $30 billion Alterra Fund to bridge the climate finance gap.

“I welcome UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s announcement of the Alterra Fund—a $30 billion catalytic climate finance vehicle aimed at mobilizing the capital and investment needed to fight the global climate crisis,” said Biden.

The fund was launched on the opening day of the World Climate Action Summit on Friday.

“Alterra can play an important role in supporting the clean energy transition and enhancing resilience, particularly the $5 billion focused on making it easier to invest in least developed countries and small island developing states,” said the POTUS.

“And, it reflects the United States and UAE’s common commitment—solidified last year through our Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy—to broaden clean energy investments and reduce emissions globally,” Biden said. US Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to speak at COP28 later today.