Pakistan Ambassador Afzaal Mahmood inaugurates an exhibition to mark the opening of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province month at Pakistan Pavilion, Expo 2020, Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has started showcasing an exquisit exhibition of culturally rich Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Province.

During January, visitors to the Pakistan Pavilion will be able to know about the tourism and investment opportunity in the KPK. Throughout the month of January 2022, the region of Khyber will showcase its prowess in various sectors such as tourism, agriculture, mines & minerals, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), energy, infrastructure and Information Technology and its massive potential for investment in the mentioned sectors.

Each month dedicated to a province

Pakistan pavilion dedicates each month to promote culture, heritage, tourism and business oppoertunties for one particular province of the country. The first month of Expo — October — was dedicated to Balochistan while Punjab and Sindh were the promoted in November and December respectively.

The opening ceremony of the KPP month was held early this week and the exhibition was inaugurated by Afzal Mahmood, Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE, in the presence of dignitaries from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, Board of Investment & Trade (KP-BOIT) and Culture & Tourism Authority (KPCTA).

Global platform

Speaking at the ceremony, Afzal Mahmood said: “Expo 2020 Dubai is a global platform for Pakistan to show the advancement of the country and its regions while maintaining its dynamic culture. It has allowed Pakistan to present an in-depth view of everything the country has to offer.”

Cottage industries

Cottage industries such as Wood clusters, Textile, Leather, Precious stones/ Gems and the Carpet industry play a major role in Khyber trade. “The idea behind this exhibition is to boost the industry and attract investment to further the development of small & medium enterprises. These industries are deep-rooted in our culture and have stood the test of time. With infrastructure and technological developments, small businesses have developed as well and have a huge potential for investment,” commented Hassan Daud Butt, Chief Executive Officer, KP-Board of Investment & Trade.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have taken major steps in making the business environment conducive to investors in order to uplift the standard of living of the locals and increase employment within the region.

Commenting on the occasions, Engineer Said Mehmood, vice-chairman KP-Board of Investment & Trade, said: “We are extremely grateful for this international platform that will help us in positioning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan as a powerhouse of trade, investment and culture.”

Natural beauty

Kamran Ahmad Afridi Director-General, KP-Culture & Tourism Authority, said: “Khyber is blessed natural beauty and scenic landscapes and is one of the biggest domestic tourist attractions in the country. We would like to use Expo 2020 as a platform to display our tourist spots, cultural heritage sites, indigenous Kalash culture, historic Gandhara Civilization, sites for adventure tourism in northern and southern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a lot of more to the tourists and investors to visit these picturesque sites and invest in the sector.”

PWO reception