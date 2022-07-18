Dubai: The Eid in Dubai raffle draws held across the three days of Eid Al Adha celebrations by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Idealz produced a total of 26 draws at Al Ghurair Center, Dubai Outlet Mall and Arabian Center in Dubai. The Grand Prize of D1 million was presented to Saud Altamimi from the UAE at Dubai Outlet Mall on Sunday.
“If I’m being honest, I never expected this win, but I thank God for it and I’m very happy,” Altamimi said.
The other winners across the three days included:
Omar Hamed: 1 million Skywards Miles.
Umar Islam: Dh250,000 in cash.
Roger George: Dh100,000 in cash.
Valid Balooch: Dh50,000 in cash.
Ramshad Parottuchalil: Dh40,000 in cash.
Vinod Alakkad: Dh30,000 in cash.
Showcasing Dubai
Having previously awarded a luxury one-bedroom apartment in Dubai as the 2022 Dubai Shopping Festival Grand Prize and Dh500,000 in cash as the Eid Al Fitr Grand Prize, this past weekend reaffirmed Idealz’s mission alongside DFRE to showcase Dubai as the global destination for festivals and promotions throughout the year.
Other campaigns currently live on the Idealz mobile application and website (www.idealz.com) are the Mercedes Mega Raffle, where shoppers can win a 2022 Mercedes-Benz A200 plus Dh25,000 in cash all summer long, a deluxe apartment for just Dh50, a 2022 Tesla Model Y car and the all-new 2022 Range Rover car, to name just a few.
Unique initiative
Founded in 2016, Idealz, the unique shop-and-win platform combines online shopping, winning and social impact together, giving customers an opportunity to win amazing prizes while also changing the lives of those less-fortunate around the world.
At the checkout, Idealz gives customers the option to donate their purchased products to charity and if selected, rewards the shopper with yet another complimentary coupon into the prize draw.