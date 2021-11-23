Abu Dhabi: Emirati artist Nada Al Ameri is presenting a new exhibition at the French cultural centre, Alliance Francaise Abu Dhabi.
Entitled Ame(rouh), the show celebrates the UAE on its 50 anniversary, and is being held under the patronage of Dr Zaki Nusseibeh, cultural advisor at the UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs.
The opening of the exhibit took place in the presence of Xavier Chatel, French Ambassador to the UAE, and Sultan Al Hajji, Alliance Francaise president.
“We are pleased to present our first exhibition since the pandemic. We are also paying tribute to Dr Zaki Nusseibeh to thank him for his support and commitment for more than 40 years,” Al Hajji said.
Al Ameri, owner of Reflections Art Gallery, has chosen works to help guests immerse themselves in
the UAE’s cultural heritage, and search for the constituent elements of local identity. The show also delves into the construction of the Emirati soul, covering the legacy of the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to traditional elements like falconry.
The show will run at the centre till January 13, 2022.