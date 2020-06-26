Dubai: Aside from the Dh50 million jackpot – which no one has yet won – a second-tier prize worth Dh2 million also awaits participants of Emirates Loto this Saturday.
Last weekend saw no big winners at Emirates Loto, the region’s first fatwa-approved and fully digital collectable scheme; and aside from the Dh50 million jackpot, a new rollover of Dh1 million was added to the second prize, making it stand at Dh2 million this week.
The rollover for the second-tier prize, which requires winners to match five of six numbers drawn, will continue to increase by Dh1 million every week if it remains unclaimed.
But the main focus will still be the Dh50 million grand prize, which no one has won yet after 10 weeks.
The next live draw will take place tomorrow (June 27) at 9pm. It can be watched live on www.emiratesloto.com, Emirates Loto’s social media platforms and on Asianetnews Facebook page.