Dubai: The Emirates Literature Foundation’s search for the nation’s best young story writers has begun, with the launch of its annual creative writing competition for students, the Story Writing Competition.
The competition accepts entries in Arabic and in English from full-time students in schools, colleges and universities in the UAE. It is divided into age-specific categories: 11 and under, 12-14, 15-17 and 18-25. The winners will be honoured in an awards ceremony held during the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature in 2023, and the winning entries will be published in an anthology.
The competition is popular, with more than 3,700 stories being entered last year. This year, the theme for the competition is ‘Old Friends’. The deadline for submissions is October 24, 2022.
Isobel Abulhoul, CEO and Trustee of the Emirates Literature Foundation, said: “Creative writing is such an important skill for students, and for life. The competition themes are designed to ignite the students’ curiosity and allow their imaginations to explore an infinite variety of ideas. ‘Old Friends’ as well as actual friends can refer to a favourite book or character, a beloved pet, a cuddly toy: the list is endless. I can’t wait to see our young storytellers’ happy and creative interpretations of the theme.”