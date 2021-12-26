Emirates Draw hosts announcing the winning numbers on Saturday Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Emirates Draw is closing 2021 with a “record setting” Grand Prize of Dh100 million.

The sum was announced on Saturday evening during its weekly broadcast as the grand prize (Dh95 million for this week) had once again gone unclaimed. This is “the only time that a grand prize in the UAE has reached such a sum”, Emirates Draw said.

Participants will have the opportunity to win the Dh100 million on January 1, 2022, by matching all seven numbers from right to left. Mohammad Al Awadhi, managing partner of Emirates Draw, said: “This prize money is unprecedented in the UAE and is serendipitously just in time for the New Year. We are eagerly hoping that someone will get to start off 2022 with the best news and take home the grand prize [this coming] Saturday.”

Winners

The company also announced the seven guaranteed winners of the weekly raffle draw who each took home Dh77,777.

Last week’s main draw winning seven-digit number was 0052239. In total, there were 552 winners and Dh643,804 in prize money shared amongst the winners. Two participants matched four out of seven digits from right to left and each won Dh7,777 while 60 participants matched three out of seven digits and each won dh777 and 483 participants matched two out of seven and each won Dh77.

How to participate

Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly draw by purchasing a Dh50 pencil that will support in planting a coral polyp, via the Emirates Draw website. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly.

With their purchase, participants are entered into two separate drawings. The first a raffle draw where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, all participants will be entered into a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of Dh100 million when all seven numbers are matched.