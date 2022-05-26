Dubai: Zayed University has partnered with Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF) to support underprivileged students with financial aid to complete their education. Students will also get the chance to develop their leadership skills through training programmes at AMAF, as well as land full-time employment after graduation, based on their specialisations.
The agreement was signed by Noura bint Mohamed AlKaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth and President of Zayed University; and Ali Al Mutawa, secretary General of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation.
They will also cooperate in several joint projects, including accessing the academic content of the university’s e-library and scientific and research publications. They both agreed to organise joint events and conferences. They also decided to create more student volunteering opportunities and hold practical training and career fairs during the upcoming academic year.
Integral part of nation’s progress
Al Mutawa said: “Our objective is to create a conscious academic generation, capable of participating in building, developing and achieving the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership. AMAF manages 16 educational endowments, the proceeds of which are spent to provide financial support to students from underprivileged families, to pursue their education within 14 universities at the state level. Our scholarships include various academic specialisations, which come within the foundation’s framework to build a comprehensive educational system that includes all members of society.”