Westford University College (WUC) is a pioneer in fostering continuous growth of fulfilling education for young graduates and executive professionals. WUC plans to stay ahead in the competition by adhering to the new platforms and strategies, explored during these months of complete online education such as webinars, and industry-oriented guest sessions for every module.

Westford offers the most impactful MBA and graduate programmes in the region. Westford believes in providing a Wow experience to all its students. With 10 years of experience in the education industry, Westford has an edge over other younger e-universities. Westford has collaborated with international universities and awarding bodies to bring in the most valuable combination of certificates for career enhancement and employability.

In the forthcoming academic year, Westford aims to offer the most contemporary programmes to young graduates, who are pursuing their education with a Foundation Diploma in Business. Westford offers bachelor’s, master’s, professional programmes and corporate trainings accredited by top ranked universities in the UK, the US, Spain and Italy.

Westford programmes are designed for ambitious and goal-oriented professionals, aiming for career growth as well as competitive edge in the corporate world. Westford aims to implement a balanced approach of traditional teaching with the contemporary tools and techniques. With the ever-increasing competition, teaching philosophy emphasises the personal and professional success of the individuals. The instructors represent a mix of academic and industry experts. Inclusion of guest lectures for every module is mandatory, which adds to the diverse learning experience and bridges the gap between the academia and industry.