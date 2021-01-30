Video Credit: Supplied

Westford University College is an award-winning educational institute, delivering quality programmes for over a decade. It has an international reputation for excellence. With students coming from more than 116 countries, its student body is one of the most diverse in the region. Westford prides itself on providing a lifelong learning experience to a global community of learners.

Westford University College’s vision is to be a global institution that offers affordable quality education to all learning aspirants. It aims to help students aspire, innovate and master the fundamentals of management education and carve a niche in a variety of disciplines through constant research, experiential learning, and impactful teaching. The institution strongly advocates in intensifying the knowledge contribution by linking the knowledge gained in academia to the industry.

Westford provides programmes starting from the L3 foundation programme, HND, BABM, MBA, DBA, and other professional courses. Having more than 10 years of experience in the education sector, Westford has an edge over its younger e-universities and has collaborated with international universities and awarding institutions to bring together the most valuable blend of career development certifications and opportunities.

In the period between 2015 and 2019, the institution was recognised for excellence in educational delivery and successful teaching pedagogies. In 2019, it won the Forbes Middle East Higher Education Award, the MENAA award for Best Corporate Brand, the Asian Leadership Award for Asia's Best Emerging Business School and the Best Foreign Business College in the Middle East in 2017. It has also been recognised as the Region’s Valued E-Learning Institute in 2020 by Forbes assuring Westford the way forward in Online Executive Education.

Westford firmly believes that people and partnerships are the strength of an institute, hence over the past many years it has built resilient partnerships and collaborated with some of the best education providers in the world. The growing number of partners and collaborators is a testament to Westford’s strategy of continuously reimagining the future of higher education, bringing in the best international degrees to be pursued from anywhere around the world, which are affordable and flexible.

Westford has active engagement and partnership with over 12 academic and professional partners across the UK, Spain, and USA. Here are a few of the partners with the most active and engaging programmes.

Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU), UK

LJMU has a supportive, scalable learning environment, well-structured postgraduate programme, and access to extensive resources. It is this blend of academic expertise and real-world experience that ensures that LJMU courses equip students for the world of work, enabling them to enjoy a rewarding and successful career. Westford's collaboration with LJMU is to provide a pathway to the final year of its Higher National Diploma, undergraduate students, awarded by the Pearson, UK, and complete their BA (hons) in Business with three specialisations – marketing, accounting, and international business.

Cardiff Metropolitan University (CMU), UK

Westford has more than five years of relationship with CMU. Over 1,000 MBA graduates are the product of this partnership. The collaboration has been a huge success as today The CMU MBA is one of the top-rated MBAs in the region.

Canterbury Christ Church University (CCCU), UK

Westford provide BSc (Hons) in business management and MBA -International Business from CCCU, UK. The university has been a significant part of Kent culture for more than 50 years, delivering education that brings a true and meaningful difference to people's lives. The university has received a prestigious silver ranking in the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) that exceeds national quality requirements for UK universities.

University of Gloucestershire, UK

Westford’s most recent partnership is with The University of Gloucestershire University. The MBA from this university will provide students with a diverse experience in research, analytics, and international business.

University of Los Angeles (UCLA) Extension, USA

Westford has collaborated with the prestigious University of California, Los Angeles Extension, for a leadership programme called The Leadership and Management Development Programme. The Online Leadership and Management Learning Programme caters to C-suite leaders, top-level managers, marketers, entrepreneurs and thought leaders who aspire to accelerate corporate success within and beyond the disruptive economy.

Girne American University, GAU, Cyprus

Westford has partnered with the Girne American University (GAU), Cyprus. The alliance is yet another impressive contribution to its current plethora of valuable collaborations. As a result, Westford will deliver a master’s degree in business administration (MBA) with over 11 specialisations.