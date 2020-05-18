Abu Dhabi University has created its first face shield prototype to help protect healthcare workers. Image Credit: Screengrab

Abu Dhabi: In the fight against coronavirus COVID-19, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) College of Engineering has created its first face shield prototype to help shield healthcare workers in local hospitals.

The final prototype took two days to create, including the initial blueprint design that was developed by modifying the existing design in order to accommodate the comfort factor and the time for manufacturing and assembling the parts. The university aims to send 100 shields to hospitals in the weeks ahead.

The parts were manufactured by ADU’s faculty members: Abid Abdul Aziz, a teaching assistant specialising in mechanical engineering, and Ahmed Al Awawdah, a teaching assistant specialising in architecture, under the supervision of Dr Mohammad Alkhedher, Chair of the Mechanical Engineering Department, and Dr Magdy Ibrahim, Chair of the Architecture and Interior Design Department. They created a modified design for the face shield by laser cutting the plastic material in such a way that it is comfortable for use.

"Using the resources available within our facilities, and the expertise of our resident faculty members and teaching assistants, we have been able to use advanced technology to support the local healthcare sector. We look forward to expanding our reach to other hospitals to share the products and do our part to help combat the virus," said Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of ADU.

Abu Dhabi university students successfully created a porotype shield mask using machinery in their laboratory. Image Credit: Supplied