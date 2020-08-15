Move comes under ‘Emirati Programmer’ initiative to build students’ learning of new tech

Participants of an online meeting held to announce the two new programmes under the “Emirati Programmer” initiative focused in Dubai. Image Credit:

Dubai: Emirates Talent Association and Hamdan Bin Mohammad Smart University (HBMSU) have launched two new programmes under the “Emirati Programmer” initiative focused on cloud computing, internet of things (IoT) and 3D printing.

The ‘Cloud Computing and IoT’ programme is being developed in cooperation with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Meanwhile the ‘3D Printing’ programme is the outcome of a partnership with Signify.

The launch event was held on Zoom in the presence of Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai, Chairman of the Board of governors of HBMSU, and Chairman of the Emirates Talent Association.

It also witnessed the presence of Dr Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU and Vice President of the Emirates Talent Association; Zubin Chagpar, Head of the Middle East and Africa for the Public Sector at AWS; and George Brax, General Manager, Signify Middle East and French West Africa.

Collaboration

The new collaboration with major technology providers is set to increase the technology skills offering of the Emirati Programmer that has in four years witnessed the graduation of 400 students.

To be held over three weeks, the ‘Cloud Computing and internet of Things’ programme focuses on providing talented students in high schools with the fundamentals of IoT and cloud computing.

3D Printing

The ‘3D Printing’ programme will provide participants with the basic concepts and best practices of 3D printing at the entry level. The programme includes four virtual sessions that are held under the supervision of a specialised team from Signify Training.

Lt Gen Tamim said, “The efforts to equip national talents with the skills and algorithms of AI, programming, and cloud computing in partnership with technology giants reflect the ambitious vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai …”

Investing on young people

Dr Al Awar said the cooperation “comes as part of our efforts to employ technology in accelerating development and growth and keep pace with the changing requirements of 21st century, in accordance with the wise directives of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President of HBMSU, who said that investing on young people is always a win”.

Chagpar said “we look forward to continuing to support the university with cloud learning programs to help students develop skills that open up limitless opportunities to innovate on AWS”.