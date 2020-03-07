Image Credit: File

Dubai: Students and workers at all educational facilities across the country will not be allowed in without making sure they are free of the new coronavirus, Covid-19, the Ministry of Education said on Saturday.

The decision covers all private and public educational entities.

On its twitter page, the Ministry advised all students and workers, especially those who were outside the country to undergo necessary medical tests and adhere to a 14-day home quarantine. They will not be allowed in without proving they are free of the virus, the ministry said.

“Our top priority is the health & safety of our community - from Sunday March 8 to Saturday April 4, training institutes & educational service centres in UAE must close their premises to students & deliver all training through distance learning only,” the ministry twitted.

Earlier last week, the Ministry announced that all educational facilities will close for 4 weeks as of Sunday, meaning the early start of spring vacation for both public and private schools, colleges and universities. According to the announcement, the spring break will start on Sunday, March 8.