“First and foremost, I would emphasise the importance of spending holiday time with the wider family, especially for children who perhaps only visit their wider family for the extended summer period. It’s vital for nurturing strong relationships, creating cherished memories, and promoting a sense of unity and support. It enriches individual lives and contributes to the overall health and happiness of the family unit,” said Martin

He said engaging activities promote learning while developing deeper family connections among children:

Incorporate learning into daily activities

• Cooking and baking: Use recipes to teach maths skills such as measuring ingredients, fractions, and following step-by-step instructions. Cooking also introduces basic chemistry concepts.

• Grocery shopping: Turn shopping trips into maths lessons by having children compare prices, calculate discounts, and estimate the total cost.

• Travel time: Use road trips or daily commutes to discuss geography, history, and culture. Create fun quizzes related to the places you visit.

Reading and writing

• Summer reading lists: Encourage children to read a mix of fiction and non-fiction. Many libraries offer summer reading programmes with incentives to keep kids motivated.

• Book clubs: Organise a book club with friends or family to discuss what everyone is reading, fostering a love for literature and improving comprehension skills.

Educational outings

• Museums and science centres: Many museums and science centres offer interactive exhibits and summer programmes that make learning fun and hands-on.

• Historic sites and parks: Visiting historic landmarks and national parks can provide lessons in history, science, and environmental studies.

• Zoos and aquariums: These outings offer opportunities to learn about biology, ecology, and conservation in an engaging setting.

Online learning tools

• Educational websites and apps: Utilise platforms like Duolingo and other educational apps that offer free lessons in various subjects.

• Virtual field trips: Many institutions offer virtual tours and interactive experiences that can bring learning to life from the comfort of home.

• Coding and robotics: Websites like code.org offer free coding lessons for kids, fostering problem-solving skills and logical thinking.

STEM activities

• Science experiments: Simple at-home experiments can teach children about scientific principles in a fun and engaging way. Resources like Science Buddies offer great project ideas.

• Maths games: Incorporate maths practice into daily routines with games and puzzles that challenge and entertain.

• Building projects: Engage in building projects like Lego challenges or DIY engineering tasks that encourage creativity and practical application of STEM concepts.

Social learning

• Group activities: Organise study groups or educational playdates where children can learn together and from each other.