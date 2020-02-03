A man uses a body thermal scanner on a student wearing a protective mask as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus at a school in Manila, Philippines, Friday, January 31, 2020. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The Ministry of Education in the UAE has published new guidelines for schools and educational institutions to follow, in case any student or staff member returned from China during the past 14 days.

In case a student, or a member of the educational or administrative staff, or any employee of the educational institution has recently returned from China, or if any of his or her family members returned from China, regardless of the presence of symptoms, he or she must be excused from school for a period of 14 days from the date of arrival.

UAE authorities have screened those who may have come into contact with the five patients detected with coronavirus in the country, but no one else has presented any symptoms of the disease so far, a top official told Gulf News on Sunday.

The first four cases in the UAE were confirmed on January 29. They were identified as a Chinese family – a couple, their child and a grandparent – travelling from Wuhan in China.

The fifth case was announced by health ministry on Saturday of a Chinese man travelling from Wuhan to UAE. His family was also been screened and had tested negative.

Dr Hussain Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for Health Centres and Clinics under the Ministry of Health and Prevention and Chairman of the National Committee for the Implementation of International Health Regulations and Prevention of Pandemics, said, “The condition of this Chinese patient, as well as that of the four earlier patients remains stable. They are all receiving necessary medical care and there has been no deterioration of their condition.”