Health Ministry says patient is stable and there is no cause for concern

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) announced a new case of the novel coronavirus infection in the country.

He arrived from the Chinese city of Wuhan, Dr Hussain Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for Health Centres and Clinics, told Gulf News.

Since the outbreak of the disease in China, only five cases have so far been detected in the UAE, a fact that indicates the efficient system of surveillance in the country’s health sector, the ministry said.

The person is currently receiving the necessary treatment, and his health condition is stable.

The person is currenlty under observation and undergoing medical care, the ministry annnounced on Saturday night.

No cause of concern

The Ministry pointed out that the number of cases detected in the UAE were very low and that there was no cause for concern, adding that the healthcare system in the country was strong enough to combat the disease.

The UAE is adhering to WHO’s directives in dealing with the cases detected.