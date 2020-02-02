A fifth person in UAE was diagnosed with the new virus

A man uses a body thermal scanner on a student wearing a protective mask as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus at a school in Manila, Philippines, Friday, January 31, 2020. Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) announced that a fifth person in the UAE was diagnosed with coronavirus. The patient is said to be a Chinese travelling from Wuhan - the epicentre of the outbreak - in China, Dr Hussain Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for Health Centres and Clinics, told Gulf News.

The person is currently receiving the necessary treatment, and his health is said to be stable. He is under observation and medical care, the ministry announced on Saturday night.

Warning against paying heed to rumours

Post the announcement, MOHAP once again took to social media to warn people against paying heed to rumours and to remind residents of the precautions they must take to prevent the catching the virus.

The ministry posted on its Instagram handle @mohapuae: “The Ministry has called upon the public to rely on official sources for information and avoid giving heed to rumours, asking them to get information from approved media entities and official social media accounts.”

The ministry also urged the public to follow all preventive measures issued by official health authorities in the country with regard to the coronavirus and to not circulate rumours or any information published by unauthenticated sources.

What ministry has said so far about the coronavirus

Here is a complete wrap of all that MOHAP has posted on its Instagram handle for people to take care.

The ministry said the Chinese family who had the first cases of infection in the UAE are under medical care. Their condition is said to be stable. The ministry is taking all necessary precautions in coordination with other relevant health authorities in the country to ensure the safety of its citizens and residents.

The ministry took the opportunity to point out that the number of cases detected in the UAE were very low and there was no cause for concern, adding that the healthcare system in the country is strong enough to combat the disease. The UAE is adhering to the World Health organisation's (WHO’s) directives in dealing with the cases detected.

How to greet people if ill

Avoid close contact with people and public assemblies

When sneezing, cover your nose and mouth with the inside of your elbow or using a tissue instead of your hand

Avoid hugging or kissing others

Avoid nose to nose greetings

What do you do when you have a symptom of respiratory infection

Do not travel while sick

Stay home and avoid contact with others

Seek medical care right away and tell them about your recent travels and symptoms

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitzer if soap and water are not available

Wash hands regularly with soap and water

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Is there a vaccine against the coronavirus?

Not at the moment. But China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on January 26, it will start developing a vaccine against Novel Coronavirus.

Is there any treatment for coronavirus?

Meanwhile, China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention said it is using AbbVie Inc's HIV drugs as an ad-hoc treatment for pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus while the global search for a cure continues.

The Beijing branch of China's National Health Commission said that a combination of lopinavir and ritonavir, sold under the brand name Kaletra by AbbVie, is part of its latest treatment plan for patients infected by the virus, which has killed at least 56 people in China and sickened more than 2,000 worldwide.

The NHC said that while there is not yet any effective anti-viral drug, it recommends patients are given two lopinavir and ritonavir tablets twice a day and a dose of alpha-interpheron through nebulization twice daily.

Is coronavirus transmitted through imported goods?

There is no evidence that nCoV can be transmitted by items and goods.

What are the symptoms of novel Coronavirus (nCoV)

Cough

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Headache

Fever

