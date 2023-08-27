Abu Dhabi: On the eve of the start of a new school year, which begins on Monday, UAE leaders extended their well wishes for over a million students marching back to class.
His Highness President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan posted on X (formerly known as Twitter): “I extend my best wishes for a successful academic year to all students, teachers, and parents. Together, you continue to ensure that educational excellence is an investment in our nation’s future and a foundation for developing lifelong learners in and out of school.”
Also on Sunday night, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin RashidAl Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, wished students a happy new academic year.
On his X account, Sheikh Mohammed said: “The new school year kicks off tomorrow. Over a million students embark on their new educational journey. A vibrant energy and positivity will envelop our nation as our schools reopen.”
He added: “My message to our students: Through your efforts, our nation soars to unprecedented heights. On the pages of your notebooks, you pen our nation’s proudest moments, and from your classroom seats, you pave the way for its accomplishments.
"The grandeur of our nation’s future is as vast as your dreams. We are filled with hope seeing your potential, envisioning a bright future for our country through you. May God guide you and bless you with success in this new academic year.”