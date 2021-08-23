Image Credit:

Westford University College has been recognised and awarded for its excellence in managing its core strength – its people and the organisation. Westford has taken 5 awards between 2020 and 2021.

- Certified as The Great Place to Work 2020

- Ranked # 1 as, The Best Workplace for Women in the GCC 2020

- Ranked # 29 as Great Place to Work in the UAE 2021

- Ranked # 7 as The Great Place to Work for Millennials in the UAE 2021

- Ranked # 24 as Asia’s Best Workplace 2021

Great Place to Work (GPW) is the global authority on building, sustaining, and recognizing high-trust, high-performing workplace cultures. The GPW Trust Model is built on 30 years of research and data collected through the Trust Index Survey, which is taken annually by millions of employees worldwide. GPW serves businesses, non-profit organizations, and government agencies in 51 countries. In the Middle East, it produces the annual Best Workplaces lists in each of GCC Countries.

Firoz Thairinil, Founder and CEO of Westford Education Group, shares, “2020 was the year that taught us many things besides classroom teaching, such as value of co-existence, morality, coping skills and how to handle catastrophic situations. And winning these awards are a reflection of how we grew together as a team, I am extremely grateful to every Westfordian for everything they do”.

Westford is the only academic institute in the UAE to have received so many awards and accolades from The Great Place to Work. The Great Place to Work survey results shows that Westford employees feel they work for a company that provides people with opportunities, as well as coaching and guidance throughout their career.

Hanil Das Cofounder and Executive Director of Westford University, says, “This is a big achievement for us because these recognitions are from our people – Westfordians. I am extremely proud and grateful of our wonderful team."