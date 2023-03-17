The fourth edition of Gulf News Edufair , the region’s foremost gathering of the higher education community, gets underway today at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, with more than 50 prestigious universities and career services providers participating from the UAE and abroad.

Over three action-filled days, students, parents and professionals will get an exceptional opportunity to explore over 1,500 industry-relevant degrees from some of the world’s best institutions, interact with career counsellors; and gain free access to some of the UAE’s top education thought leaders to track the trends shaping the education sector. The event, packed with exhibitions, seminars, fireside chats, workshops and counselling sessions , is expected to draw more than 8,000 visitors over the course of the next three days.

“Attending Gulf News Edufair is an important part of how we meet with prospective students and their families from across the UAE,” says Dr Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro-Vice Chancellor and Director, Middlesex University Dubai.

Register now on https://gnedufair.com/

When: From today until Sunday, March 19

Where: The Ritz Carlton, DIFC

“At Edufair, prospective students can talk to our current students as well as the members of our admissions team about what it’s like to study at the emirate’s largest UK university for total student enrolment. They can also find out more about Middlesex University Dubai’s exclusive Gulf News Edufair grant that we are offering alongside our other scholarships and grants.”

Exhibitors are thrilled with visitor registrations for the show and are all set to connect with attendees during the weekend and discuss various careers and study options in the UAE and abroad. Many exhibitors have also lined up special offers, discounts and spot admission opportunities for students visiting the show.

“During the last edition, several students opened their applications with Ajman University (AU) on the spot at the exhibition after meeting our representatives,” says Shreebha Pillai, Head of Student Recruitment and Admissions at AU, which promotes its programmes in Medicine; Dentistry; Pharmacy and Health Science; Architecture, Art, and Design; Engineering and IT; Business Administration; Mass Communications; Humanities and Sciences; and Law at Edufair.

Why you should attend

Gulf News EduFair is a one-stop destination for everything students need to know about going to universities this September, whether it’s admission requirements, programmes on offer, specific modules or the cost of different degrees and campus life.

What’s more, the current edition of Gulf News Edufair features a series of in-depth conferences delivered by top educators and experts from the industry. With a seminar agenda dedicated to future-ready degrees; impact of ChatGPT and other generative tools on the future of education; continuous learning and professional development; academic-industry partnerships; workforce skill gaps; and trends and opportunities in the international education sector, these panel discussions and career workshops are must attend for anyone looking to leverage education to advance their careers or prepare for one in the future.

New-age courses

After a successful participation last year, Amity University Dubai is back with a host of industry-focused degrees in Forensic Sciences, Architecture, Hotel Management, Tourism and a suite of engineering courses.

“At Gulf News Edufair, we will be particularly highlighting our business degrees that have received approval from Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA),” says Brendan Michael Vyner, Director – Business Development & Student Recruitment, Amity Dubai.

Another exhibitor University of Bolton, Academic Centre – RAK showcases a range of new-age programmes at Gulf News Edufair, including Bachelor’s in Game Design, Game Programming, Master’s in Psychology, MSc in Cloud Networking Security, and MSc in Data Analytics and Technologies.

“It was an incredibly enriching experience to attend the last edition of Gulf News Edufair where we met potential students and parents. Some of them also enrolled for our degree programmes for the September 2022 intake,” says Raj Nambiar, Campus Director.

Consider your options abroad

Apart from promoting higher education in the UAE, Gulf News has further expanded the scope of the event with the inclusion of top universities and degrees from Canada, Australia, the UK and European nations, creating the benchmark for interface with the global education industry.

Education and immigration company Y-Axis, which has participated in the last three editions of Edufair, promotes study abroad opportunities in Canada, Australia, the UK, and Germany.

“This year, we are specially focusing on courses designed for professionals who aim to improve their skills or pursue advanced education in their respective fields. We will also talk about IELTS and PTE preparation courses for study abroad and migration,” says Clint Khan, Director at Y-Axis. “Our consultants are available at the event to offer advices on visa and immigration to Canada, Australia, the UK, and Germany.”