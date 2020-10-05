Jennifer Elizabeth Upsall, Foreign Languages Teacher at Amity International School Abu Dhabi, poses with her award. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Marking World Teachers Day on Monday, three private school educators in Abu Dhabi have been honoured by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) for their dedication and commitment to the profession of teaching.

Anita Yesuratnam, English Teacher for Grades 8 to 12 at the Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Bangladeshi Islamia Private School, Jennifer Elizabeth Upsall, Foreign Languages Teacher and head of faculty for grades 6 to 12 at Amity International School Abu Dhabi and Jodie Lynn Pomerleau, Grade 1 classroom teacher at the Canadian International School, were selected for their remarkable professionalism and passion. They were selected after schools submitted nominations, and they were then surprised at their schools, during a virtual session, with student testimonials, a presentation of prizes and a certificate of appreciation.

“In a year that has witnessed unprecedented changes and a shift to new teaching methodologies, I am very proud of all our teachers across the emirate for rising to the challenge and maintaining our students’ quality of education to the best of their capabilities. I also want to acknowledge parents’ contributions in supporting teachers in their mission,” said Sara Musallam, chairman at Adek, the emirate’s education regulator.

Anita Yesuratnam “I am incredibly happy and humbled for winning this award. This award symbolises Adek’s celebration of the profession of teaching, it is not an individual award that I won, but rather a celebration of all teachers,” Yesuratnam said after having been rewarded remotely. “Yesuratnam has been with us for more than 17 years, and she has always maintained the same high ethics and commitment to her mission. From me and all her students, we congratulate her for this well-deserved win,” said Mir Anisul Hasan, principal at the Bangladeshi curriculum school.

“It is amazing to be nominated in the first place for this award, and I feel humbled for winning it. It is a phenomenal achievement that I will always consider as the highlight of my career. Thanks for Adek for all the support and guidance they provide, especially during these times on how to stay safe at school,” Upsall said. “[Upsall] has been a true star throughout this year, her amazing experience and constant efforts are positively reflected on the performance of her students,” added Adrian Frost, principal at Amity.

Jodie Lynn Pomerleau “I am very appreciative of all the great support Adek provides to further elevate our mission and for having this award to celebrate our work and achievement. I feel honoured that I was nominated and chosen for winning this award. My students always give me the motivation to do what I do; every day I learn from them more than what they learn from me, they are really special and my biggest achievement would be helping them to explore their full potentials,” Pomerleau said.

“Jodie is an excellent mentor and a truly positive ambassador for the education message. We are proud and honoured to have her as one of our teachers, and all students who studied with her share the same feeling,” said Dee Elder, principal at the Canadian International School.