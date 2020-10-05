1 of 12
The Dubai developer Seven Tides has rebranded its Dh1 billion project in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) from Seven City JLT to Golf Views Seven City - this is done to "fully appreciate" its views overlooking the Faldo and Majlis golf courses and clubhouse.
Image Credit: Supplied
Launched in May 2018, Golf Views Seven City is Seven Tides’ first mixed-use development and the company’s largest to date. It will have 2,617 apartments across its 150,000 square feet of retail space, a hotel and restaurants.
Image Credit: Supplied
The development is said to be Dubai’s second largest single-structured building in terms of built-up area after Burj Khalifa, at 3.5 million square feet.
Image Credit: Supplied
Abdulla Bin Sulayem, CEO of Seven Tides, said: "Golf Views Seven City is designed to provide everything a resident might want, with various retail options, entertainment, food and beverage outlets, gym and a health club. However, when residents do venture outside, they’ll still be able to enjoy the urban vibe, with the excitement and fast-paced, hustle and bustle of city life, right on their doorstep.”
Image Credit: Supplied
Image Credit: Supplied
The development will feature as many as 12 Sky Gardens. It will also host an extensive retail offering with 49 units including a three-screen cinema and a hypermarket. Studio apartments start from Dh400,888, while one-bedrooms are from Dh760,888.
Image Credit: Supplied
It will also host an extensive retail offering with 49 units including a three-screen cinema, a hypermarket, and 2,617 car parking spaces, with an additional 312 spaces dedicated to retail customers, including valet service. The development is easily accessible by road and just a short walk from the Dubai Metro.
Image Credit: Supplied
As construction activity on Golf Views Seven City ramps up, Seven Tides has also recently announced the appointment of leading contractor Airolink to oversee the completion of the much anticipated AED1 billion project which is due for handover in Q2 2023.
Image Credit: Supplied
Image Credit: Supplied
Image Credit: Supplied
Jumeirah Lakes Towers
Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News
Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News