We humans have come a long way just in the last decade; the reprogramming of stem cells, memory manipulation, a computer chip that mimics the work of the human brain and this is just the beginning. We are truly at the peak of scientific and self-development. Our species are evolving every single day and I would love to see what we can do with advanced technology and artificial intelligence. Possibilities are limitless. As it is said, the only thing that limits you is your imagination.