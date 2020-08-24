Professor Abdullah Alshamsi, Vice Chancellor, The British University in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

The British University in Dubai (BUiD) has received accreditation from the UAE Ministry of Education to offer new programmes in law. In addition to its current Masters programme in Construction Law and Dispute Resolution, BUiD now is offering a PhD in Business Law and a Bachelor of Law. For the first time in the Gulf region, an accredited Bachelor of Law degree is offered in English. Masters and PhD degrees include courses that are designed to consider new and continuous developments in the legal world with a focus on the UAE and wider MENA region.

During an online launch for the PhD in Business Law, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Abdullah Alshamsi, gave a brief summary of the PhD journey at BUiD: “We are very pleased today to announce the launch of yet another PhD, which brings our doctoral programmes to eight. With these programmes, BUiD shows its commitment to contribute to the UAE’s knowledge-based economy with well qualified graduates, and to enrich its research culture with high quality theses.”

The PhD in Business Law is designed for students who are interested in the advanced study of law as it applies to business transactions and administration. It will provide opportunities to students and researchers to conduct in-depth research into ongoing business processes, and into social and legal challenges in international business, which lawyers in the region cannot afford to ignore.

Professor Aymen Masadeh, Head of Programme said, “The PhD will equip students with the research skills needed in the business law field and law in general. Students will have the opportunity to enhance their legal writing, critical thinking, and analytical skills.”

The Bachelor of Law is designed to prepare students for a career in law and in the legal areas of public and private sector organisations. It also opens up opportunities for future graduate study. The programme offers a balanced variety of specialist modules covering civil law, procedural law, commercial law, criminal law, administrative law, and public international law amongst other legal disciplines. In addition, students will be able to study DIFC law and Abu Dhabi Global Market law.