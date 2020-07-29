Student studies from home Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News Image Credit:

Dubai: Around two-thirds of all private schools in Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah have received the highest ‘Developed’ rating under the first-ever Distance Learning Evaluation (DLE), the Ministry of Education tweeted on Wednesday.

While 62 per cent of those schools were deemed fully developed, 36 per cent were found ‘Partially Developed’ and the remaining two per cent were rated ‘Not Developed’, the lowest of the three possible outcomes.

Meanwhile, out of the 29 per cent of public schools evaluated, 22 per cent were Developed and 78 per cent were Partially Developed. None of these were rated Not Developed.

What about other emirates?

The overall result for Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have not yet been officially announced by those emirates’ private education authorities. However, in late June, some private schools in Sharjah had told Gulf News that no Sharjah school had thus far been rated Not Developed. Also, some private schools have separately announced their individual DLE rating.

What is DLE?

DLE was first announced in March when schools closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, to judge the online provision of schools. It is a joint initiative between Ministry of Education, Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA).

DLE covers three zones: ‘Teaching and monitoring of students’ learning’, ‘Students’ distance learning and wellbeing’ and ‘Leading and managing students’ learning’. Each zone is subdivided into ‘themes’, which are supported by ‘descriptors’.

On Wednesday, in a series of tweets, the ministry said its teams had evaluated all private schools in Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and 29 per cent of government schools.