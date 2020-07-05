New document lists over 100 safety points that schools, students and parents must follow

Dubai: Class rotations won’t be allowed and all students older than six years will have to wear a mask as part of ‘Protocols for the Reopening of Private Schools in Dubai’ released by Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) on Sunday.

When schools re-open, students should remain in a designated classroom – with a 1.5m distance per student – while teachers rotate instead.

The 100-plus protocols follow a recent KHDA update on its website, khda.gov.ae, that schools will be allowed to re-open in September – the start of the new 2020/21academic year – if they use measures against the spread of COVID-19.

Those half-dozen measures were broadly listed earlier and on Sunday came in much greater detail under the 118-point protocols, developed by the Dubai government.

The KHDA’s webpage for ‘Frequently Asked Questions – Schools’ on Sunday afternoon said though “all schools will have to comply with the protocols… they have the freedom to implement them according to their own contexts. For example, some schools may hold more outdoor classes to maintain physical distancing, while others may continue to offer online learning to some students”.

It also pointed out that “the protocols, and the way that schools implement them, will likely change as the days and weeks go by”.

The circular is accessible in full via https://www.khda.gov.ae/en/safetyatschools.

Protocols for Dubai universities, which can also re-open in September, will be released “soon”. Also awaited is an announcement regarding the opening date for nurseries and early learning centres.

All campuses in the UAE were asked to close from mid-March until the end of the school year as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic. Classes had moved online as a result.

Sunday’s update covers various areas of school operations, such as “entry, pick-up and school visit procedures; screening and contact tracing; physical distancing arrangements; and school buses”.

Schools will re-open following a model that best suits their circumstances, including having all students in every day; implementing a part-time distance learning programme; and operating in shifts.

Some re-opening protocols (source: KHDA)