Sharjah: School timings for Ramadan should be between three to five hours, Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) said on Monday.
Schools should not start before 9am, while working hours should not be less than three hours and not more than five hours, SPEA added. Schools should reduce homework, projects and tests if needed to ensure these timings and working hours are maintained, it said.
Ramadan, a lunar Islamic month, this year is expected to start April 12 or 13, depending on the sighting of the new moon.