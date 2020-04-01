Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A purported “press release” claiming to be from India’s CBSE exam board that said postponed exams will resume from April 22, is fake news.

Gulf News obtained a digital copy of the document and checked with a source who confirmed with CBSE that the document is fake.

A copy of the fake 'CBSE' circular Image Credit: Supplied

The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) is yet to officially announce an update on the postponed remaining exams for grades 10 and 12. There is no such press release on its website or social media pages.