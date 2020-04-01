Dubai: A purported “press release” claiming to be from India’s CBSE exam board that said postponed exams will resume from April 22, is fake news.
Gulf News obtained a digital copy of the document and checked with a source who confirmed with CBSE that the document is fake.
The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) is yet to officially announce an update on the postponed remaining exams for grades 10 and 12. There is no such press release on its website or social media pages.
On March 18, the CBSE, India’s largest exam board, had announced the suspension of board exams scheduled for March 19 to March 31 in India and abroad, “as a precautionary measure”. Other international board exams such as IB Diploma, IGCSE and A-Level have been cancelled this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.