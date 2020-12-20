Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Education has signed an agreement with ‘Hala China’ to promote the ‘Study in the UAE’ initiative in China.
The agreement mandates the two sides to promote the ‘Study in the UAE’ initiative among relevant Chinese governmental and private entities and step up two-way communication between the UAE Ministry of Education and Chinese governmental and private bodies.
Dr Hassan Al Mheiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Accreditation and Educational Services sector, Ministry of Education, stressed the importance of cooperation with China’s Ministry of Education, as highlighted in the agreement, towards boosting the UAE’s credentials as a leading higher education hub globally. He added that the “synergy” with Hala China is an important step that will open more channels of communication with China and make the UAE higher education sector more competitive.
Shaikh Majid Al Mualla, chairman of the board of directors of Hala China, said: “We are extremely pleased to be undertaking this initiative of ‘Study in the UAE’ for Chinese students, in partnership with the Ministry of Education. Since its initiation, Hala China has introduced a number of initiatives to bridge the gap between the two countries and deepen the UAE-China bilateral relationship through events, programmes and information exchange.”
Read more
- Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed signs decision establishing the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court
- Ajman Ruler offers prayer for rain
- Minimum Dh50,000 fine and imprisonment: UAE Public Prosecution warns against hate speech
- Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on ownership of educational lands in Dubai
Shaikh Majid added: “We have observed a steady growth of Chinese students over the last few years, and we would like to see that continue as there is huge potential for them here. The ‘Study in UAE’ initiative is an opportunity to further enhance the cultural and knowledge exchange between UAE and China as it provides quality education, infrastructure and state-of-the-art facilities for overseas Chinese. It will also contribute to a more diversified human resource landscape for UAE via attracting Chinese talents. This [agreement] underlines our commitment to the development of the education sector, innovation and youth of both countries.”