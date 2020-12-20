The UAE Ministry of Education has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hala China, to promote the ‘Study in the UAE’ initiative in China. Hala China serves as a practical platform between the two countries with a wide societal impact in both China and UAE.The MoU was signed by His Excellency Dr Hassan Obaid Al Mheiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Accreditation and Educational Services Sector, Ministry of Education and Dr Hamad Al Ali, Board Member of Hala China, in the presence of Sheikh Majid Bin Abdullah Al Mualla, Chairman of Hala China, His Excellency Abubaker Seddiq Al Khoori, General Manager of Royal Strategic Partners, and Sheikh Dr Ammar bin Nasser Al Mualla, Director of Educational Organizations and External Relations at the Ministry of Education. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Education has signed an agreement with ‘Hala China’ to promote the ‘Study in the UAE’ initiative in China.

The agreement mandates the two sides to promote the ‘Study in the UAE’ initiative among relevant Chinese governmental and private entities and step up two-way communication between the UAE Ministry of Education and Chinese governmental and private bodies.

Dr Hassan Al Mheiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Accreditation and Educational Services sector, Ministry of Education, stressed the importance of cooperation with China’s Ministry of Education, as highlighted in the agreement, towards boosting the UAE’s credentials as a leading higher education hub globally. He added that the “synergy” with Hala China is an important step that will open more channels of communication with China and make the UAE higher education sector more competitive.

Shaikh Majid Al Mualla, chairman of the board of directors of Hala China, said: “We are extremely pleased to be undertaking this initiative of ‘Study in the UAE’ for Chinese students, in partnership with the Ministry of Education. Since its initiation, Hala China has introduced a number of initiatives to bridge the gap between the two countries and deepen the UAE-China bilateral relationship through events, programmes and information exchange.”