Mariam Bint Mohammad Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, UAE Minister of State. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Minister of State for Food Security has become the first government official at a minister level to feature as a guest lecturer at NYU Abu Dhabi’s (NYUAD) ‘Water-Energy-Food Nexus’ course.

Maryam Bint Mohammad Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi featured as guest lecturer for the three-week course, which explored the interconnectedness of water, energy, and food supplies. As guest instructor, the minister delivered four lectures in January.

Al Muhairi said: “The UAE’s climate makes it exceptionally critical for us to develop holistic and ambitious plans to ensure our food security in the foreseeable future and beyond. We are blessed to have forward-thinking leaders who have directed all UAE government entities — as well as private companies, academic institutions, and NGOs, among other stakeholders — to compute any action we take with that future in mind.”

She added: “I am delighted to have had the chance to interact with students here at NYU Abu Dhabi as a guest instructor. Students — and the youth, in general — are a fundamental component of all our plans for food security. To ensure better food management and security in the future, we must train the food security experts of tomorrow starting now.”