Amid changing market dynamics, the rise of the gig economy, and rapid advances in technology, the focus of higher education has undergone a paradigm shift, requiring learners to look for degrees that equip them with new skills and competencies to thrive in a continually evolving marketplace.

In addition, higher education today offers several lucrative new pathways for aspiring students to a fulfilling career. These new areas and the evolving skills and knowledge needed to succeed in a fast-paced environment will be under the spotlight at Gulf News Edufair , the UAE’s most influential gathering of the higher education community, as industry experts, education thought leaders and inspirational speakers delve into the future of education and work trends.

Taking place from March 17-19 at The Ritz Carlton DIFC, Gulf News Edufair will feature a series of meticulously curated seminars over three days where educators and industry experts will share their insights on some of the critically important issues, providing students and their families an exceptional opportunity to track the trends shaping the education sector and access purposeful learning experiences to navigate the career path.

With a seminar agenda dedicated to future-ready degrees; continuous learning and professional development; academic-industry partnerships; workforce skill gaps; and trends and opportunities in the international education sector, Gulf News Edufair is the place to witness high-level discussions on the most pressing topics and gain unrivalled insights and information on higher studies and the new realities in the job market.

Register now

Gulf News Edufair

Where: The Ritz Carlton, DIFC

When: March 17-19, 2023

“With a constructive agenda for seminars, panel discussions and workshops, Edufair communicates ways to map students' psychology and navigate a disruptive future,” says Prof. Mike Gallimore, Head of Campus at De Montfort University (DMU) Dubai, which has confirmed its participation for the fourth edition of Edufair, adding, “The event provides students a place to learn about the latest trends and innovations in different fields and how they can prepare to do well in a world that changes quickly.”

Industry-focused discussions

During an exclusive workshop on March 19, DIFC-based Phoenix Financial Training is looking to connect with students and finance professionals and help them advance their careers with the latest knowledge and skills.

“We will be talking about professional finance qualifications, their benefits and why it’s sensible for students to pursue finance courses after graduating from schools,” says Vignesh Sivakumar, Operations Director and Senior Lecturer, PhoenixFT. “If you are thinking of pursuing a career in accounting and finance, you must attend this seminar and learn about the professional qualifications, career opportunities in the finance sector and the current job market.”

Following the resounding success of the 2022 edition, which brought together more than 30 exhibitors, and recorded over 8,000 registrations and 7,000 visitors to the event, the fourth edition of Gulf News Edufair is back with more than 50 top institutions and education service providers from the UAE and abroad showcasing hundreds of undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and professional courses.

After a successful participation last year, overseas education consultant Glinks International is back with an exciting line-up of universities and courses from Canada. Experts from Glinks will share their insights on higher education opportunities in Canada in an exclusive workshop during the event.

“Last year, conferences at Gulf News Edufair had a consortium of industry experts, university delegates and educators who highlighted the need for integrating technology, teaching pedagogies and instructional content to increase student engagement and enhance learner experience. The panel discussions were well moderated and very interactive which kept the audience engaged,” says Dr. Sujith Menon, COO, Glinks.

“During a seminar slot on March 19, we will discuss study opportunities in some of Canada’s top universities such as University of Waterloo, University of Alberta and University of New Brunswick.”

Gulf News Edufair offers a unique platform where students and their families can find out about career-ready degree programmes; interact with admission officers and faculties about modules and course content; learn about scholarships, internships and admission options for the September 2023 intake; and chat with counsellors to select the right course for the future.

Some of Gulf News Edufair’s confirmed exhibitors are Ajman University, Amity University Dubai, Bukhatir Education Advancement & Management (BEAM), Curtin University, Charms Education & Immigration, De Montfort University Dubai, Demont Institute of Management & Technology, Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation, Global Business Studies, Gulf Medical University, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, Middlesex University Dubai, Qadri International Educational Consultancy, RAK Medical & Health Sciences University, Regent Institute Middle East, RIT Dubai, UK College of Business and Computing, University of Bolton, University of Birmingham Dubai, University of West London, University of Dubai and PwC's Academy.