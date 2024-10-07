“Becoming a doctor isn’t just about studying hard — it’s about acing NEET,” said Ameen K, Head of Operations at Unique World Education, as he addressed the audience at the seventh edition of the Gulf News Edufair 2024, held at the H Dubai Hotel. Highlighting the critical role of entrance exams like NEET and JEE in shaping successful medical and engineering careers, Ameen explained why the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is mandatory for Indian students pursuing MBBS, both in India and abroad.

“Even if you want to practice medicine in India or study in the UAE, you must take NEET,” claims Ameen, stressing that without it, students will be ineligible to practice in India. He shared the staggering numbers — 2.4 million students (24 lakh) appeared for NEET in 2024, but only 1.3 million passed. “The passing score is 137 out of 720, but to secure a seat in a government medical college, you need to score around 650 or higher,” he explains.

Ameen also shed light on the financial benefits of scoring well on the NEET exam. “One of our students scored 640 out of 720 and is now studying in Andhra Pradesh, paying only 25,000 INR per year — around Dh1,200. Compare that to the 30-40 lakh rupees NRI students must pay if they don’t secure a merit seat. The difference is huge.”

Unique World Education, with four branches across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, provides specialised coaching for NEET and JEE aspirants in the UAE. "Our coaching program ensures that students in the UAE have the same opportunities as those in India,” says Ameen. “Many of our students who scored above 650 in NEET are now studying in top government medical colleges in India.”

Turning to engineering, Ameen highlighted the significance of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for students aspiring to join India’s premier institutes like the IITs and NITs. “To become an IITian, you must pass JEE Main and JEE Advanced. The good news is that you can take JEE Main in the UAE, with exam centers available in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi,” he says. However, to sit for JEE Advanced, students will need to travel to India after clearing JEE Main.

The session also offered insights into government support for Indian students studying abroad. Ameen spoke about the DASA (Direct Admission of Students Abroad) quota, which allows students from the Gulf to gain entry into prestigious Indian institutions like NITs and IIITs. “Many parents are unaware of these opportunities, but we make it a point to educate both parents and students on the support available.”

Unique World Education’s results speak for themselves. “This year, one of our top NEET scorers achieved 677 out of 720, and that student is now studying in a government medical college in Tamil Nadu, paying just 20,000 INR in annual fees,” Ameen shared proudly. He also emphasized the importance of early coaching, saying, “We nurture students from 6th to 12th grade, helping them build a strong foundation that prepares them for competitive exams.”

In a bid to make quality education accessible, Ameen announced a special offer for students attending the Edufair. “We’re offering four months of free classes for students attending this Gulf News event. This is an excellent opportunity to try out our coaching without any commitment or payment,” he says, encouraging students to take advantage of the offer.

Ameen urged parents to consider proper coaching for their children to avoid paying high fees for NRI seats. “If you don’t want to pay 30 lakh rupees for NRI fees, invest in your child’s education early. With the right coaching and guidance, they can achieve top marks and secure a merit-based seat,” he explains.