Gulf Medical University (GMU) Image Credit: Supplied

Gulf Medical University (GMU), Ajman, founded by Dr Thumbay Moideen, has emerged as a leading medical university in the region with six colleges and 26 programmes, having prestigious regional and international collaborations, with multiple global accreditations and students from 80 countries.

GMU is located in Thumbay Medicity, the regional hub of futuristic medical education, state-of-the-art healthcare and cutting-edge research. The faculty members are also active medical professionals and practitioners and some of them are even researchers, giving students the advantage of learning under some of the most up-to-date experts in the region. GMU graduates are given priority for employment with the hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and labs under Thumbay Group’s healthcare division.

Prof. Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor of the University, GMU Image Credit: Supplied

GMU uses cutting-edge technology in the classroom to enrich the learning experience of students. The Virtual Patient Learning (VPL) developed by the university, the recently launched 3D classroom and the simulation labs use artificial intelligence and virtual reality to give GMU students an interactive learning experience.

Under the academic leadership of Prof. Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor of the University, GMU has partnered with more than 60 prestigious universities around the world, such as the University of Arizona, Virginia Commonwealth University, Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee — US, University of Saint Joseph School of Pharmacy in Connecticut and Tokyo Medical Dental University.

The Gulf Medical University Academic Health System (GMUAHS) links the healthcare, medical education and research functions. The Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine leads research in the field of cancer biology and immunology, through international collaboration with France, Poland and Korea.

GMU has won several regional and international recognitions, and has an active alumni network of professionals pursuing successful healthcare careers around the world.

Awards and recognitions

Best Medical Education University in the Middle East Region by Forbes Middle East

Ranked among the top 50 medical universities in the Middle East by US News & World Report

Top positions in e-learning regionally and globally at the Wharton QS-Stars Reimagine Education Conference & Awards 2018 in the USA

Multiple 5-star ratings from QS

Gold Award at the prestigious Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Awards, 2018